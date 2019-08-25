Missouri boy, 13, drowns during flooding in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ A 13-year-old Missouri boy drowned during flash flooding over the weekend in Joplin, Missouri.

The Joplin Police Department told the Springfield News-Leader that John D. Wheeler, of Carl Junction, Missouri, died Saturday.

Police said Wheeler was walking by the water in a drainage ditch when he fell in on Saturday morning. Wheeler was swept away.

Officers later found him near a bridge and pulled him from the water. Wheeler was taken to a local hospital where he died.

