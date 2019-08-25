× New online tool to track Chicago gun suspects draws fire

CHICAGO, Ill. – A new online Chicago police tool that lists the status of people accused of gun-related crimes is getting criticism from those who say it unfairly maligns people who are presumed innocent under the law.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson recently unveiled the “Gun Offender Dashboard” to show how quickly and easily people get out of jail. It comes after Cook County’s chief judge two years ago implemented a policy that requires judges to set affordable bail amounts for those not deemed a danger to the community.

County Public Defender Amy Campanelli says the existence of such a list sends a message that people are dangerous even before they’ve had their day in court.

Johnson and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot say the tool lists information already available to the public.