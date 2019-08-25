× Police investigating homicide in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a homicide in the Walnut Park East neighborhood in north St. Louis. Police say a female was shot in the head in an area near I-70 and Grand around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the victim was found in the 5000 block of Wren Avenue.

Officers on the scene say the victim was not conscious or breathing.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene to conduct an investigation.