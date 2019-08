ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An alarming number of children have been shot and killed in St. Louis this summer. One child was two years old. Only one case has been solved. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, Police Chief John Haden explains why the case was solved quickly and others have not been solved. He also defines strategies designed to protect children. Also, hear from E. Richard Webber, a senior federal court judge about his unique approach to preventing crime.