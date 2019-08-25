Residents of loft shocked and appalled over brutal murder of 10-year-old and her family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City Police said a call for help from the Edge Loft Downtown located in the 700 block of North 21st Street lead to the discovery of a gruesome crime scene.

This latest tragedy discovered less than 24 hours after an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in North City after a high school football jamboree.

Police released the identities of the three people found dead in the lofts at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The victims are 10-year-old Nyla Banks, 45-year-old Antoinette Banks, and 46-year-old Gene Watson.

People living in the lofts said they came home to a disturbing note on their door from detectives.

One resident said he saw the aftermath of the tragedy.

"They walked out of the building with bodies...three bodies," said Eric Turner.

"It's just very tragic, and I don't know what measures are going on, all the different rewards being put out. I don't know... but our community needs more, said Davinelle Daniels, a former resident of the Edge Lofts.

Authorities said all of the victims suffered from puncture wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents said they are uneasy about the situation.

"It's been a lot going on, people move into lofts because they think it's secure," said Turner.

“Well, to be honest, that was the reason I moved away ... high flow traffic," Daniels said.

Meanwhile, an apartment manager who wished to not be named said that one of the victims let a guest in and this was not a forced entry.

He said lofts were secure, the residents must use key fobs to use the elevator, and that he believes this was an isolated incident.

The manager also said in the coming weeks their will more discussions on adding more cameras and improving lighting.

While very little information surrounding the triple homicide has been released, Turner said it's sad that he's becoming calloused to the violence.

"When people get used to robberies, murders, and violence, it's time to make a change and do something different," Turner said.

Statement from The Edge Loft:

"It was not a forced entry and the victim invited these people in his apartment. They were there for several hours and there was some commotion heard.

The building has security, and this was an isolated situation.

We have key fobs that are needed to get elevators to.

We are looking at adding additional cameras and improving lighting. We are going to be looking into this in the coming days. We take everyone's security very seriously and we are going to do everything we can to make it a safer place to live."

A former resident of the Edge Lofts in Downtown St.Louis responds to the triple homicide that left a 10-year-old girl and a woman and man in their 40’s dead over the weekend. Tune in tonight at 9 on @FOX2now. pic.twitter.com/T4LSWyWZYN — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) August 26, 2019