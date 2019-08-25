TKO: Cardinals Can add to Banner Year

The St. Louis sports scene has had a familiar model over the years.  The Cardinals succeed and the rest of the sports enterprises try to follow suit.  But in 2019 the Blues, Billikens, MLS, and Indy have already entered the winners circle.  It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

