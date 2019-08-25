Topless women, allies gathered in Denver to promote gender equality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On a Sunday morning when many people dressed in their Sunday best were headed to mass, a congregation of a different sort was gathered at Civic Center Park.

Dozens of topless women were preaching a message of equality.

"I believe in equal rights, and it's not just about being topless. Breast feeding is a stigma. It's sexualized. It's all that. Women should be allowed to be free just as much as a man," Autumn Hammond said. This was her first time participating.

Denver's version of "Go Topless Day" started five years ago. Events just like it are now held in dozens of cities around the world.

"It's amazing. If you've never been outside without your top, ladies, just make sure you use sunblock," event organizer Mia Jean said.

Rod Franklin and Chuck Moline said they showed up just for the view.

"I just think it's real interesting, but I think it's hard to think they're going to make any legal advances," Franklin said.

"I'm used to that," Hammond said. "The gawking is just mainly because they don't know and it's been so hyper-sensationalized and that's why there's so much stigma and why we do what we do."

De'Lee Baer showed up to support her daughter.

"I wouldn't do it myself, but that doesn't mean they're wrong," she said.

Going topless is legal in most cities, and ordinances or laws prohibiting it are often challenged.

In Colorado, Fort Collins just recently dropped a ban on going topless after the courts struck it down.