2 killed in drive-by shooting in Kansas City bar district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating after two men were killed in a drive-by shooting near a popular entertainment district in downtown Kansas City.

Police have identified the victims as 22-year-old Leovardo Moreno Jr. and 28-year-old Austin Quijas. They were cousins.

Witnesses told investigators that a vehicle pulled up alongside a group of people and opened fire around 2:15 a.m. Sunday near the Power & Light District.

Police spokesman Jacob Becchina says it doesn't appear that the shooting was random.

Quijas' father, Alexander Quijas, told The Kansas City Star that the victims apparently were on their way to their vehicle after getting a drink at a bar in the area. He says he doesn't know who would have shot the men, but he pleaded for witnesses to step forward.

