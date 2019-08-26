Traffic updates: Rain is causing high travel times across the board – Check our map for the fastest route

Another round of storms possible Monday evening

Posted 5:51 am, August 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:25AM, August 26, 2019

 

ST. LOUIS - After some early morning rain and storms the weather settles down for the rest of Monday until new storms fire-up this evening.  Today will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High temperatures will peak in the mid-80s.  Thunderstorms are likely Monday evening; a few strong storms are possible especially west of St. Louis.  Eventually, the rain ends after midnight and it will be turning cooler.

Tonight’s low will dip to 72 with a partly sunny day on tap for Tuesday and highs in the lower 80s with dropping humidity. Some amazing August weather returns through mid-week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.