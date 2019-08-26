Another round of storms possible Monday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After some early morning rain and storms the weather settles down for the rest of Monday until new storms fire-up this evening. Today will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High temperatures will peak in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are likely Monday evening; a few strong storms are possible especially west of St. Louis. Eventually, the rain ends after midnight and it will be turning cooler.

Tonight’s low will dip to 72 with a partly sunny day on tap for Tuesday and highs in the lower 80s with dropping humidity. Some amazing August weather returns through mid-week.

Flash Flood Warning including Washington MO, New Haven MO, Marthasville MO until 10:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/DdUXd0itfj — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 26, 2019