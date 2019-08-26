× Blues, Enterprise Center announce ‘clear bag’ policy for all events

ST. LOUIS – The Enterprise Center and St. Louis Blues announced a new clear bag policy Monday morning, along with other security changes for all events.

The clear bag policy goes into effect Tuesday, September 3 for the John Meyer concert.

Fans who want to take a bag into the arena will only be able to bring in the following:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Wallets, small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap and does not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”.

Diaper bags (with child) after inspection.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after proper inspection.

Any fans interested in buying an approved bag can purchase St. Louis Blues-branded clear bags beginning September 3 at the STL Authentics Team Store or online at STLAuthentics.com. The store is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays when there is a Blues home game.

In addition to the new bag policy, security at Enterprise Center will deploy x-ray machines at key locations throughout the venue. Fans will no longer be asked to empty their pockets before passing through metal detectors due to upgrades in that technology.

For additional information on prohibited items and the new policy, visit StLouisBlues.com/clearbag.