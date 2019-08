ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins, 33, was shot and killed Friday executing a search warrant in East St. Louis. He was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital after he was shot. Police announced that he had died later that day.

Chris Grant is now charged with first-degree murder. Grant is being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $5 million dollar bond.

Hopkin’s body is now being taken to Waterloo, Illinois. It was his hometown.