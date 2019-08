Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to studies, about 12% of all women will develop breast cancer sometime during their lives. By contrast, it`s estimated that about 70% of women who inherit a harmful BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation will develop breast cancer by age 80.

Dr. Amy Cry, Washington University Surgeon at Siteman Cancer Center joined FOX 2 to discuss what the genetic test entails.

For more information visit: www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org