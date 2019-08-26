This fall, the worldwide phenomenon DOWNTON ABBEY, becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare forthe most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast. DOWNTON ABBEY opens in theatres on September 20th. FOX2 is celebrating the new movie by offering a British Staycation, inspired by Downton Abbey, for one grand prize winner.

The package will include:

One night complimentary stay for 2 people at The Cheshire.

2 seats at an upcoming “Downton Abbey” themed Afternoon Tea at The London Tea Room (9/21 @ 2pm).

2 reserved seats at the advance screening of the new “Downton Abbey” movie on Wed, 9/18.

Hurry! All entries are due by 9am on Monday, September 2nd. Winner will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

Official Rules