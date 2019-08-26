× Cards Bash Brewers 12-2, Win 6th Straight Game

The Cardinals winning streak rolls on. It’s up to six straight wins after the club’s 12-2 thrashing of the Brewers on Monday night in Milwaukee. Yadier Molina started the scoring with a two run single in the 1st inning to make it 2-0 Cardinals. Then the Redbirds scored eight runs in the 2nd, highlighted by a three run double by Marcell Ozuna. Molina padded the lead with his fifth home run of the season in the 4th inning, making it 9-1 Cards. Paul DeJong provided more power in the 6th inning, with a two run blast to dead center that measured 429 feet!

John Gant was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals in relief of starter Adam Wainwright, who last just three and two-thirds innings. With the victory, Gant improved his season record to 9-0. Rookie Tommy Edman had three hits and scored three runs while playing second base for the injured Kolten Wong.

The win puts the Cardinals a season high 14 games over the .500 mark at 72-58. The Cubs were off on Monday, so they now trail the first place Cardinals by three games. The Brewers slide five and a half games off the pace in the National League Central with the loss.