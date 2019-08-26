× Examining the criminal record of the man accused of killing Illinois state trooper

ST. LOUIS – The man accused of shooting and killing an Illinois state trooper has a criminal history punctuated by drug charges and obstruction of justice.

On Monday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Christopher Grant with one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Grant, 45, remains jailed on $5 million bond.

Hopkins and other troopers were attempting to serve a warrant at Grant’s residence in the 1400 block of N. 42nd Street and Caseyville Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23. Hopkins was struck during an exchange of gunfire at the home.

Trooper Hopkins was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital where doctors attempted to save his life. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Hopkins was 33. He was the fourth state trooper to die in the line of duty in 2019.