Flooding shuts down highway 141 at I-44; prompts bus delays in Rockwood School District

FENTON, Mo. – Heavy rain continues to pour Monday morning. Many streets and highways in St. Louis County are beginning to close due to flooding.

Emergency crews shut down Rte. 141 at Interstate 44 in Fenton around 6:30 a.m. Due to the closure, the Rockwood School District is experiencing delays with their bus schedule.

Traffic in that area being diverted off to the nearest exit.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

141 SB at 44 is closed due to flooding, two cars at least stuck in the water @fox2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/63MHlpCeX2 — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) August 26, 2019