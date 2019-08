WATERLOO, Ill. — There an impromptu memorial for Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins. Illinois State Police posted photos to Facebook of flowers and condolences placed on a police cruiser in Waterloo, Illinois. The 33-year-old trooper was shot and killed Friday executing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Chris Grant is now charged with first-degree murder. Grant is being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $5 million dollar bond.