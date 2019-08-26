Mother pleads for public’s help in solving her son’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – More than a year and a half after her son’s burned body was found in a dumpster, Rhonda Boykin is still seeking justice for him.

Human remains were discovered in a dumpster on Kossuth Avenue in January 2018. After checking dental records, St. Louis police identified the body as 29-year-old Breyon Robinson, Boykin’s youngest son.

She’s spent the months since they trying to figure out why someone would kill her son.

St. Louis police are still in contact with Boykin’s family but they need help.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.