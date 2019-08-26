× North County Police Co-op offers free Ring doorbell cameras to 50 residents

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The North County Police Cooperative is launching a new community subsidy program.

They are teaming up with the group Beyond Housing to offer free Ring doorbell cameras to 50 residents from Vinita Park, Pine Lawn, and Wellston.

The program will kick off with a launch event on Aug. 26 at 3:00 p.m. at the Beyond Housing Headquarters located at 6506 Wright Way in Pine Lawn.

The winners will be selected through a lottery system.