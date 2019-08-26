Pet of the Week: Miss Piggy

ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Miss Piggy, a 2.5-year-old lab-Australian shepherd mix! She got her name because of her curly Q tail and the precious snort she does when she gets excited.
Miss Piggy is sweet, fun, and so playful! She's unbelievably friendly and has never met a stranger. We think she'd do well in an active home and would make an excellent hiking or adventure partner.
You can visit Miss Piggy at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.