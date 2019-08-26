Pet of the Week: Miss Piggy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The pet of the week is Miss Piggy, a 2.5-year-old lab-Australian shepherd mix! She got her name because of her curly Q tail and the precious snort she does when she gets excited.

Miss Piggy is sweet, fun, and so playful! She's unbelievably friendly and has never met a stranger. We think she'd do well in an active home and would make an excellent hiking or adventure partner.