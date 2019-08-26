Police embrace Ring doorbells cameras to help fight crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A new approach to keep an eye on your home. The North County Police Cooperative is partnering with Beyond Housing to give away free, Ring doorbell cameras for residents.

It's an effort to reduce crime, by creating a ring of security.

Fifty free, Ring doorbell cameras handed out Monday, all to make our neighborhoods safer.

"Violent crime is up, killing our young children now. One of the tools to prevent, even if they commit, we will have an eye view of who really participated in that crime," said Vinita Park Mayor James W. McGee.

Beyond Housing partnered with North County Police Cooperative, giving $5,000 to buy 50 cameras.

"It's a small tool to say how do we make our communities safer, we are going to keep investing in ways to make sure the place you call home is the best it can be," said President and CEO of Beyond Housing Chris Krehmeyer.

Krehmeyer hopes the cameras give residents peace of mind.

"This is an innovative way to say we are not using the same old tools, we are going to use technology in feeling better, residents to feel more confident, police department to know they have additional resources to call on when bad things happen," said Krehmeyer.

The Ring doorbell cameras will be given out to residents in the Vinita Park, Pine Lawn, and Wellston communities. One neighborhood in Los Angeles saw a 55 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring doorbell cameras were installed on just 10% of homes, and city officials here hope it'll have the same effect.

North County Police Cooperative Chief of Police John Buchannan hopes the cameras will spook burglars and help solve crimes.

"By putting these cameras on every street, every block it's going to help us reduce crime. It's going to add those extra eyes out there," said Chief Buchannan.