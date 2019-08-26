Ritenour School District bans backpacks and bags from home football games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Some area school districts are reassessing security measures for high school football games following Friday night’s violence at 2 area football events. 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson was shot and killed not far from Soldan High School where a football jamboree was held, and the sound of a gunshot sent visitors at Parkway North High School running for cover during a football jamboree at that school.

Ritenour School District officials tell us they have been assessing best possible safety practices for a long time. School officials have reviewed policies from other schools, colleges, and professional leagues and say Friday’s events helped move them to make a change.

The district sent a notice to parents Monday outlining a new policy for home football games. The new policy will prohibit anyone entering the stadium from bringing a backpack or bag inside.

“We want everyone to be safe and we want everyone to have a good time,” said Ritenour School District Communications Director Doug Bray.

One parent of a Ritenour student told us she supports the decision. She said, “I’m paranoid because anything can happen nowadays.”

Bray said purses, diaper bags or bags used for medical purposes will be subject to change. The district will have police and district personnel at the gate for each of the school’s 4 home games. The first home game is Friday, August 30th against Ladue Horton Watkins High School.