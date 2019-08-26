Several school districts cancel classes after flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Heavy rain continues to pour Monday morning. Many streets and highways in St. Louis, Jefferson, and Franklin Counties have closed due to flooding.

Emergency crews shut down Rte. 141 at Interstate 44 in Fenton around 6:30 a.m. Due to the closure, the Rockwood School District was experiencing delays with their bus schedule. They have canceled classes at all schools in the district today. It is unknown when the lanes of 141 will reopen.

The Rockwood School District posted this message for their fans on Facebook: "Due to localized flash flooding, Rockwood School District officials are closing the school district today, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. School buses and passenger cars are having trouble accessing roads around many of our schools. Rockwood transportation officials will turn our school buses around and return kids home as soon as safely possible."

The Washington School District has also canceled classes. They posted this statement, "We have reports of significant flash flooding in Marthasville and Augusta, causing roads to be impassable. There is a flash flood warning in Franklin County. These conditions are causing limited or no bus service and employee routes to school to be delayed. As a result, we regret to inform you that that the School District of Washington will be closed on Monday, August 26, due to the hazardous commute conditions."

This car is underwater after flash flooding on Highway 109 in Wildwood. The high water has closed many roads alike 141 at I-44 and canceled school for Rockwood District students. pic.twitter.com/0eewSw2vtP — FOX2now (@FOX2now) August 26, 2019

Headed nowhere fast pretty much sums up the road conditions for drivers traveling to and from Eureka. Flash flooding is pouring over the road in some areas of I-44. @rockwoodschools closed today. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/KLiVE8Shav — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) August 26, 2019