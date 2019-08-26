× Second man charged with armed violence in death of Illinois state trooper

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a second man in connection with last Friday’s killing of an Illinois state trooper.

Prosecutors charged Al Stewart Jr. with armed violence, obstruction of justice, and possession with intent to distribute cannabis.

Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins and other troopers were attempting to serve a warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of N. 42nd Street and Caseyville Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23. Hopkins was struck during an exchange of gunfire at the home. Three people were taken into custody at the scene.

Trooper Hopkins was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital where doctors attempted to save his life. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Hopkins was 33. He was the fourth state trooper to die in the line of duty in 2019.

Prosecutors allege Stewart was armed with a handgun when law enforcement arrived at the home that morning. They claim he hid the gun in the kitchen. He also had between 10 and 30 grams of a substance containing cannabis.

Stewart’s bond was set at $250,000. He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail.

TheSt. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office previously charged Christopher Grant with one count of first-degree murder for Hopkins’ death. Grant, 45, was jailed on a $5 million bond.