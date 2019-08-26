Traffic updates: Rain is causing high travel times across the board – Check our map for the fastest route

Semi crash and fuel spill blocks westbound I-64 at Illinois 111

Posted 8:56 am, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, August 26, 2019

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that westbound Interstate 64 is blocked at the Illinois 111 interchange exit 6 because of a semi crash and fuel spill. Traffic is backing up past the Illinois 157 interchange (exit 9).

It is unclear when the crash will be cleared.  We are still gathering details on this story.  The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

