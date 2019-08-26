× South Carolina Dairy Queen burgers are not made with human meat, coroner confirms

GREENWOOD, S.C. – Dairy Queen confirmed Friday that their burgers are made completely with beef after rumors swirled around the content of the burgers at a South Carolina location.

According to the Washington Post, federal agents surrounded the DQ on Wednesday after a corporate inspector told the restaurant manager someone complained about “human meat being inside a burger.”

“If that was the case, they already would have shut me down,” manager Saif Momin reportedly said.

Rumors spread quickly following Momin’s comment, leading to a local newspaper reporter to contact the Greenwood County coroner for confirmation that human beings were not cooked into DQ’s hamburgers.

“I promise you, I’ve never had anything of that nature asked of me. I’ve never suspected anything like that. I can honestly say that’s the first I’ve heard of it, and I don’t see any validity in that at all,” County Coroner Sonny Cox reportedly said. “There’s little to no chance of anything like that ever being able to happen.”

Friday, DQ took to Twitter also confirming the coroner’s findings.