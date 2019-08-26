Student helps classmate with autism cope with an overwhelming first day

WICHITA, Kan. – A student is being praised for helping a child who has autism deal with the first day of school. A photo of second-grader Christian Moore coming to the aid of another 8-year-old named Connor Crites is going viral.

KAKE-TV reports that what Christian didn’t know that day is that Connor is autistic. He was overwhelmed with everything going on around him at Minneha Elementary School.

“I’m so proud of my son, he seen a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school! It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He’s a kid with a Big heart, the first day of school started off right,” writes mother Courtney Moore on Facebook.

Connor’s mother says that she is worried that someone may laugh at her son because he does not act like the rest of the kids.

“One act of kindness can change someone’s life, can change the world,” said Courtney Moore.