TKO: Shildt Becoming The Boss

Mike Shildt has been the Cardinals manager for over a year, but we still don't know a ton about his persona. Seems to be a rather mild-mannered nice guy, but lately he's been flexing his muscles. Making the tough call whether it involves a veteran coach or a veteran pitcher. It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).
