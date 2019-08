Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. Hits include “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

FOX 2 wants you to win tickets every day this week, plus one grand prize winner receiving a pair of PREMIUM tickets to see them at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, September 27th!

Hurry! All entries are due by Friday, August 30th at 1 p.m. Limited tickets remain, purchase tickets HERE.

Official Rules