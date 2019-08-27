× Another incident has Webster School District administrators warning about strangers

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Rock Hill Police are investigating a report of someone following a school staff member home from school Monday. A voicemail from Webster Groves School District administrators say that a man was following a Hudson staff member home from school.

A voicemail sent today from Webster Groves District Superintendent John Simpson to parents says, “The staff member says she was followed home from school at about 3:30pm as she was walking home on O’day Avenue by a white man in an older model green Ford Explorer. She reported that at one point the man, who she described as being older with salt and pepper hair, got out of the van and walked toward her but returned to his vehicle when she got her phone out to make a call. The Rock Hill Police are investigating at this time.”

A similar incident involving a Bristol Elementary student occurred last week. Last Tuesday a man was reported following a student home in a white van. The man reportedly told the child, “I know your mom, and I’m supposed to take you home.”

The voicemail from the Webster Groves School District says that parents should talk to their kids about the dangers of being approached by a stranger. Call Rock Hil Police if you have any information in this incident: (314) 962-6600.

Listen to the voicemail here: