Body recovered from Mississippi River in St. Louis has no legs

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters have recovered a badly decomposed body from the Mississippi River in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the body was spotted in the river around 7 p.m. Monday. St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Leon Whitener says it was recovered by 8:30 p.m.

Whitener says the body had no legs and was sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.
