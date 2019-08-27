× Construction hiring event for NGA West project held at tonight

ST. LOUIS – Looking for work?

The National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency needs help building the new north St. Louis headquarters.

The purpose of the fair was to expose opportunities in construction trades such as carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, heavy equipment operation. More than a thousand workers are needed to build the facility.

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a construction training event from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the St. Stanislaus Community Center, 1413 N. 20th St.

For more information on the opportunities available within the Next NGA West construction project, call the project hotline at (314) 676-9418. For more information, visit http://nextngawest.com/.