Driver’s and police say shootings on I-70 are becoming all too common

ST. LOUIS - Shootouts on I-70 in St. Louis seem to be becoming all too common.

“You`re always on 70, so it`s tough to know that it any given time anything crazy could happen," said Ebonee Crymes, driver.

Some drivers voice their concerns about gun violence on the interstate.

Since the beginning of the year, Fox 2 has covered at least 10 shootings on I-70 and in the immediate area. So, what`s being done about it?

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez says, "You start tying law-enforcements hand by being like oh don`t be on the highway, don`t issue tickets and things."

A viewer shared photos with Fox 2 and explained that on his way home from work while driving on I-70 he got a flat tire and when he took a closer look he saw the bullet holes and a slug.

“You think sometimes can you just cut over to 64 or can you go a different route, can you take some streets instead of jumping on the highway? People are just reckless,” said Crymes.

While law enforcement admits gun violence on the interstate is a major problem that needs to be addressed, some believe it starts with patrolling for even the smallest traffic violations.

“If you see a violation and stop them it doesn`t mean you have to write that ticket all the time but I can guarantee you that many people that are carrying assault rifles and so on that are up to no good that have criminal records and that are disqualified so we also need to be doing a little bit better job of making sure we`re stopping enough cars," said Chief Jimenez.