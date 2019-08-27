Ethical Society of Police’s pre-academy recruitment program starts Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – If you’d like to become a police officer you can find out Tuesday what it might be like to serve the community.

The Ethical Society of Police is hosting another pre- police academy recruitment program. It is a free ten-week course that will be held on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings. You must be at least 19- years- old to attend.

The first session is August 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the Urban League Office on Grandel Square. So far, 63 program graduates have been hired by area law enforcement agencies.

