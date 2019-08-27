Ex-teacher admits to secretly recording teens in bathroom

CAMERON, Mo.  –  A former Missouri teacher has admitted to secretly recording three teenagers in a bathroom at his home.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 39-year-old Derek Williams, of Cameron, pleaded guilty Monday to producing child pornography.

Prosecutors say the investigation began last year after a 15-year-old discovered a hidden camera that was designed to look like a cellphone charger plug. The teen removed a micro SD card from the device and inserted it into his cellphone to view its contents before turning it over to investigators. Authorities then seized a laptop and additional SD card that contained videos of two more teens. The earliest video was made in 2013.

Williams taught a multimedia class at Cameron High School and hosted foreign exchange students. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

