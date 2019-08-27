I’ve lived on New Baumgartner Rd since 1986 so I’ve been through all of the major floods. As you turn on to Baumgartner Rd from Lemay Ferry Rd. there are numerous road closed signs due to flooding and then you finally reach a barricade at the bridge before Fred Weber Quarry. Many times people will move parts of the barricade and challenge the flooded water. I see it happen every time. This year with the flood nearing 1993 levels I was amazed but not shocked at those who challenged the flood again. Don’t drown turn around? This is just one photo of 3 cars that are sunk near Fred Weber ! There could be more..,so far I only know of 3. Now why would people be so beyond stupidity?
Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to hold first meeting today
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s new Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group is scheduled to hold their first meeting Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Their goal is to look at priorities on where to spend state money to recover from summer flooding and look at where levee repairs are needed.
The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group will play a critical role in our path forward as communities across Missouri continue to recover and rebuild from record-level flooding this year,” Governor Parson said.
The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. in the Lewis and Clark State Office Building, 1101 Riverside Drive, Jefferson City and is open to the public.
Governor Mike Parson initiated the advisory group in July and is expected to speak.