Molina Hits Two Homers, Cards hold off Brewers, 6-3 for Sixth Straight Win

Yadier Molina cracked two home runs to lead the Cardinals to a 6-3 win in Milwaukee against the Brewers Tuesday night. It’s the sixth consecutive win for the Redbirds. Miles Mikolas tossed a quality start on the mound, pitching six innings. He allowed just one run while walking no one and striking out ten Brewers’ hitters.

Trailing 1-0 in the 5th inning, Molina hit his first of two homers in the game to tie the contest at 1-1. Then in the 7th, it was Yadi again. This time a two run blast off the left field foul pole to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. it’s Molina third home run in the last two games, giving his seven for the season. Kolten Wong came off the bench and delivered an RBI double to make it 4-1 after six and a half innings.

The Brewers cut the Cards lead down to 4-3 after Yasmani Grandal’s two run homer off Andrew Miller.

The Cardinals offense added insurance in the 9th on Harrison Bader’s run scoring double and another hit by Wong gave the Redbirds a 6-3 cushion.

Carlos Martinez came into the game in the 8th inning and got the Cardinals out of a jam, but he created a mess n the 9th allowing the tying run to come to the plate. But Car Mart got Hernan Perez to fly out to deep right to end the game and earn his 16th save of the season. Mikolas got the win to improve to 8-13 on the year.

The Cubs won in New York over the Mets on Tuesday night, so the Cardinals lead in the NL Central remains at three games over Chicago.

Jack Flaherty pitches for the Cardinals Wednesday after as they go for the sweep of the Brewers in an afternoon game in Milwaukee.