Nexus helps build the gap between employer needs and job-ready candidates 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Last summer, Forbes magazine released a study that surprised many business leaders, diverse companies produce 19 percent more revenue than companies that are not as diverse. One of the reasons, diversity increases different ideas and innovation.

Nexus is an organization that provides a forum for businesses and employment providers to come together to build relationships to bridge the gap between employer needs and a collaborative pool of job-ready candidates.

Marisa Hiatt along with Sandy Keyser explained Nexus assist a wide range of job hunters including veterans, people with disabilities, justice challenged individuals, or applicants who speak English as a second language.