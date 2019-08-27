× Police search for missing, possibly suicidal man

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police is asking the public’s help in finding an endangered missing person.

Gregory Paul Johnson, 42 was last seen on August 26 at a home located at 508 West Ripa Avenue around 7:00 p.m.

According to authorities, Johnson made suicidal comments before firing his handgun into the floor of the home on West Ripa Avenue. He then drove off in his silver, Toyota Rav4, that is not registered.

Johnson is described as 5’7″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blues eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Johnson, call 911 or the St Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.