Proposed changes to Missouri emissions testing raises questions

ST. LOUIS - Time is running out for Missourians to share their opinions on a plan to end emission testing requirements for the majority of Franklin and Jefferson counties.

If approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, most residents of those counties would no longer have to participate in the Gateway Vehicle Inspection program. Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say air quality improvements in those counties and changes to national standards spurred this proposal.

People tasked with conducting inspections and keeping cars safe say they don`t think this plan would benefit Missourians.

“Lots of motorists in that area commute to different counties in the State of Missouri that have testing requirements. Our concern is, if they're not tested, their condition can change rapidly as well resulting in a condition that will affect the ozone,” said Roger Hammond, store supervisor at Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers.

A public hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Jefferson City. Public comments will be accepted through close of business on September 5.