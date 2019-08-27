Proud to Serve: Domestic Violence detective stays in touch with victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Proud to Serve recipient for August is Detective Tara Edsall from the St. Louis County Police Department. She was nominated by her colleague, someone who has known her for years and says, Detective Edsall is so deserving of this award because of all the positive things she has contributed to the St. Louis Metropolitan and County area.

His nomination said:

Detective Tara Edsall a 20 year veteran of the St. Louis County Police Department and 10 of those years she has been assigned as a Detective to the Domestic Violence Unit. Over the past 10 years, Detective Edsall has dedicated her career to assisting the survivors of Domestic Violence find safety and justice. Besides being a wife/mother Detective Edsall has set aside time to be involved as a member of the St. Louis County Domestic Violence Counsel, a board member of St. Martha’s Hall, a member of the Family Violence Counsel both in St. Louis County and St. Charles County which she attends monthly meetings. Detective Edsall’s dedication, experience, and thorough investigations have led to the successful prosecution of many abusers and furthermore, she has contributed to providing the survivors of Domestic Violence with a new lease on life.

Detective Edsall receives our Proud to Serve salute tonight receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Proud to Serve Salute, click here http://via.fox2now.com/bE0rK.