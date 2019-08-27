Raising money for important mission of CHAMP service dogs

ST. LOUIS – From therapy work at hospitals to assisting the disabled, service dogs come to the aid of people in need. One of the amazing things these animals do is accompany children who need to testify in criminal cases. The dogs help calm the fears of boys and girls who are already traumatized by tragic events, and you can also help make a difference.

Pam Budke, executive director of CHAMP Assistance Dogs, visits Fox 2 News to discuss the upcoming Hooray for Howl-E-Woof fundraiser in September.

