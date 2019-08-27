× Shooting victim found in Cahokia car identified and person of interest taken into custody

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad was called last week to investigate a body found in a car. The shooting victim has been identified as Mahir Smajic of St. Louis, MO. He was found at around 3:30am on August 22, 2019 in the 700 block of Mildred Lane.

Investigators were able to determine a person of interest after finding witnesses to the shooting. The person of interest was located in Godfrey, Illinois on August 25, 2019 and taken into police custody. Charges have no been issued at this time. The case is still under review.

The Major Case Squad says that they have concluded their participation in this investigation and turned over their materials to the Cahokia Police Department.