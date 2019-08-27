Stopping crime by cleaning up streets and getting people job opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly 30 vendors from both sides of the Mississippi River were meeting job applicants in East St. Louis on Tuesday.

Illinois State Representative LaToya Greenwood (District 114) and State Senator Christopher Belt (District 57) hosted a job fair. They said it’s about putting people to work and cutting crime.

“I strongly believe jobs influence community success and, in some kind of way, it does correlate with reducing violence,” Greenwood said.

The district greenwood and belt cover is 114,000 people and it’s no secret – East St. Louis has had its fair share of crimes.

“There is an inverse relationship between employment, good employment, good wages, and crime. As one goes up, one goes down, and vice versa,” Belt said.

The jobs—form companies like Amazon, Lumiere Place, Spectrum, Walgreens, and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital—pay around $14 an hour. Interested parties can contact State Rep. Greenwood’s office for more information.

Greenwood said she’s always looking to improve East St. Louis, part of her district, and is heartbroken after Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was shot dead there last week.

“I just want to give my sincere condolences to the family of slain (trooper) Nick Hopkins and his family and the Waterloo family,” she said. “It’s such a sad, tragic, and senseless thing that happened but we don’t want East St. Louis defined by that.”