Suspect charged after man found shot to death in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Cahokia man Tuesday after a person was found shot to death inside their vehicle.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, 35-year-old Mahir Smajic was found dead in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue at around 3:25 a.m. on August 22. He had a gunshot wound.

Major Case Squad identified a person of interest and took that individual into custody on August 25 in Godfrey. This person was held in custody while prosecutors reviewed arrest warrants.

The person of interest, identified as 24-year-old Celdre Ross, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.