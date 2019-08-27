The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is on a mission to place wild mustangs and burros in forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALHAMBRA, Ill. - Preserving a part of American history; that's the mission the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has adopted.

They are the great American horse from the west settling into the Midwest.

In Alhambra, Illinois, the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has been saving mustangs and burros for 16 years, settling them into new homes. The mustangs and burros are three strikes animals from the Bureau of Land Management.

They roam on our public lands. The Bureau of Land Management, which is a part of the Department of the Interior, rounds them up for herd management so they don't reproduce too much.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is getting ready for Latzers Homestead Harvest Days in Highland, Illinois from September 6 to September 8.

There they'll showcase the horses and burros saved, preserving a piece of American history.

If you're interested in adopting one of these beautiful animals, you can contact the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary online or call 618-616-8875.