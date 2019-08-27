Tim’s Travels: Indie Boutique Catering + Brunch Bar

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Are you in need of some food for your next function?

Tim Ezell was live at Indie Boutique Catering + Brunch Bar whipped up  Compost Nachos, Strawberries + Cream Waffle and Crispy Chicken tacos! Boutique Catering + Brunch Bar focuses on simplicity and sustainability, growing most of their produce.

Boutique Catering + Brunch Bar offers catering during the week and is open as a Brunch Bar on the weekends from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

For more information visit: www.eatsbyindie.com

