ST. LOUIS – Making healthier food choices can be hard on adults and even tougher for kids. Personal trainer Mike Wayne visits Fox 2 News to discuss how you can help them make better decisions on after-school snacks by thinking smart when filling up your grocery cart.
Train with Mike Wayne: Making healthy snack choices for your kids
