ST. LOUIS - An inverted yield curve marks a point on a chart where short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bonds pay more than long-term ones. The last time there was an inverted yield curve was 2007, right before the recession of 2008.

Scott Colbert, Chief Economist For Commerce Trust Company joined FOX 2 to discuss what this means for our bank accounts, our investments and our retirement.

