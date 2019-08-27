Why STEM job growth is crucial to America’s success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Jobs related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are expected to continue growing. But the United States doesn’t have enough workers with the skills to fill those roles. This momentum in STEM job growth is critical to the country’s economic competitiveness and vital to our success.

Hank Green, a YouTube star and self-proclaimed science nerd, joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to discuss why STEM skills are so important for the future workforce and what parents can do to encourage their kids to move toward that field.